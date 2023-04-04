EQS Group - Strong positioning beset by further delays

EQS remains in the frustrating position of having a strong commercial proposition in digital whistleblowing still awaiting the impetus of full legislative implementation in its home market of Germany. The timing of this boost remains uncertain, so some caution is built into current year guidance, which is predicated on the law coming into full force in Q323. Financial results will therefore be weighted to H223. The strategy remains sound, in our view, in establishing a much wider pool of customers for cross- and up-selling of other corporate compliance cloud-based services. Upcoming EU regulation on ESG monitoring and reporting should provide substantial further opportunities. Despite the delays, the shares continue to trade well below the level indicated by our DCF.