EQS Group - Regulatory stimulus set for H222




20.06.22 08:24
Edison Investment Research

EQS is in a strong position to build its client base as the EU whistleblowing directive comes into force across Europe. Delays in adoption of formal legislation are a frustration but do not detract from the strength of the underlying proposition. EQS retains its ambition to be the leading European cloud provider for global investor relations and corporate compliance solutions by 2025. The €45m raised in March will help fund the repayment of short-term bank and vendor loans during Q222. We see management’s targets of €130m of group revenues and EBITDA margins of at least 30% for FY25 as demanding but achievable.

