Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group - New customer numbers ramp up




13.11.23 10:52
Edison Investment Research

As anticipated, now that the German whistleblower protection laws are in place, EQS is recruiting substantial numbers of new customers and is set for a strong fourth quarter, with good momentum into FY24. Once these new customers convert, they become a pipeline of warm leads for other EQS products and services, including more recent additions such as those for ESG monitoring and reporting. Q323 revenues were up 14% on the prior year and newly won annual recurring revenue (ARR), which precedes reported revenue, was up 50%. The rating remains well below that of peers and the value indicated by a discounted cash flow (DCF).

Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,00 € 22,30 € 2,70 € +12,11% 13.11./17:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494165 549416 30,80 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,10 € +7,59%  13:17
Stuttgart 24,90 € +12,67%  16:15
Xetra 25,00 € +12,11%  17:06
Berlin 24,90 € +11,16%  16:39
München 23,50 € +8,29%  08:17
Düsseldorf 23,10 € +5,48%  12:31
Frankfurt 22,80 € +3,17%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Lithium-Mine nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Neuer 387% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
158 EquityStory, die Story stimmt 02.07.23
59 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 25.04.21
52 EquityStory AG Jahresergebnis. 12.08.20
40 Alternativen zum Börsenspiel au. 06.02.10
11 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 22.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...