Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group - German whistleblowing law set for end Q3




15.08.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

The long and frustrating wait for the EU directive on whistleblowing to be passed into law in Germany should finally end in late September and we would expect EQS to have a very busy final quarter. The delays mean management is now guiding to the lower end of the cited revenue range of €65–70m and EBITDA range of €6–10m and we have adjusted our model to reflect this. We have left our FY23 estimates for revenue and EBITDA unchanged for now and are publishing our first thoughts on FY24. H122 revenues were up 33% (11% organic) but the EBITDA margin remains suppressed by the additional costs being carried.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Kurssprung. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,00 € 30,00 € -   € 0,00% 15.08./13:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494165 549416 48,00 € 28,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,50 € -1,34%  08:00
Frankfurt 30,00 € +2,39%  09:16
Düsseldorf 29,50 € 0,00%  13:00
Xetra 30,00 € 0,00%  12:17
Berlin 30,10 € 0,00%  14:18
München 29,50 € -0,34%  08:02
Stuttgart 29,50 € -0,34%  14:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 445% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
156 EquityStory, die Story stimmt 25.03.22
59 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 25.04.21
52 EquityStory AG Jahresergebnis. 12.08.20
40 Alternativen zum Börsenspiel au. 06.02.10
11 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 22.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...