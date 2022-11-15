EQS Group - German whistleblowing law now before year end

Progress of whistleblowing legislation through the German Bundestag has been slower than hoped, with transposition now likely in December, with a three-month implementation period. This delay means that management is now guiding to FY22e revenue growth of 25%, with EBITDA of €6.0m (was €6–10m). The EBITDA figure is in line with our forecast, despite the lower revenue (€3.2m below) reflecting a degree of flexibility on costs. The underlying boost from legislation coming into force across Europe remains a strong positive from FY23. EQS reported 9M22 revenue growth of 27% (10% organic), with 702 new SaaS customers signed up, including 555 for whistleblowing.