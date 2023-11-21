EQS Group - Cloud-based regtech saas company

EQS provides cloud-based products and services to customers across Investor Relations (31% FY22 revenues) and corporate Compliance (69% FY22 revenues). In total, 71% revenues are generated in its domestic market. The group delivers an increasing proportion of its activities through its COCKPIT platform, which allows clients to manage their internal processes and reporting obligations. This is enabling EQS to increase its SaaS revenue base. The imposition of EU obligations for provision of whistleblowing has added a further revenue strand and future regulation on corporate ESG reporting may expand the remit further.