EQS Group - Catching the whistleblowing wave

The German Bundesrat has finally transposed the legislation regarding whistleblowing after the unexpected delay, allowing EQS to move at full steam to start converting its sales pipeline. The Q123 figures show a good start to the year, despite the hold-up, as the implementation of similar whistleblowing legislation stimulated demand in markets such as Italy and Spain. Revenues (excluding Russia) were up 15% on Q122 and EBITDA margin recovered to 8.5% from 0.9%, putting the group on track to meet its full-year guidance. The shares continue to trade well below the level indicated by our DCF.

