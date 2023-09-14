Erweiterte Funktionen
EML Payments - Turning the ship around
14.09.23 12:38
Edison Investment Research
EML Payments reported FY23 revenue and underlying EBITDA ahead of the top-end of its guidance range, benefiting from higher interest income and improvements to customer contracts in H223. The company is making good progress with its short-term priorities, and while the Barrenjoey strategic review is ongoing, management has started taking action to return loss-making activities to profitability and to reinvigorate growth in its core businesses. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected performance in FY23 and identified cost savings.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,67 €
|0,635 €
|0,035 €
|+5,51%
|14.09./16:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EML7
|A1J8P1
|0,72 €
|0,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,62 $
|+29,63%
|29.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,67 €
|+5,51%
|15:33
|Stuttgart
|0,66 €
|+4,76%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.