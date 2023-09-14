EML Payments - Turning the ship around

EML Payments reported FY23 revenue and underlying EBITDA ahead of the top-end of its guidance range, benefiting from higher interest income and improvements to customer contracts in H223. The company is making good progress with its short-term priorities, and while the Barrenjoey strategic review is ongoing, management has started taking action to return loss-making activities to profitability and to reinvigorate growth in its core businesses. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected performance in FY23 and identified cost savings.