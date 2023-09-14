Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Turning the ship around




14.09.23 12:38
Edison Investment Research

EML Payments reported FY23 revenue and underlying EBITDA ahead of the top-end of its guidance range, benefiting from higher interest income and improvements to customer contracts in H223. The company is making good progress with its short-term priorities, and while the Barrenjoey strategic review is ongoing, management has started taking action to return loss-making activities to profitability and to reinvigorate growth in its core businesses. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected performance in FY23 and identified cost savings.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67 € 0,635 € 0,035 € +5,51% 14.09./16:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 0,72 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,62 $ +29,63%  29.08.23
Frankfurt 0,67 € +5,51%  15:33
Stuttgart 0,66 € +4,76%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält Auftrag vom US-Militär nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...