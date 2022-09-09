Erweiterte Funktionen
EML Payments - Strategic review for sustainable growth
09.09.22 09:02
Edison Investment Research
After a tough year dealing with the recovery from COVID and the European regulatory issue, EML Payments reported FY22 revenue growth of 21% (17% organic), underlying EBITDA down 4% and underlying NPATA down 1% y-o-y. The recently appointed CEO has launched a strategic review, with the outcome expected in November. While no quantitative guidance was given for FY23, we have reduced our EBITDA and NPATA forecasts for FY23/24 to reflect higher inflation, the ongoing costs of strengthening the risk and compliance functions and lower service-related fees.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,67 €
|0,63 €
|0,04 €
|+6,35%
|09.09./09:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EML7
|A1J8P1
|2,46 €
|0,58 €
0,67
+6,35%
7,90
+5,33%
