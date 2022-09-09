Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Strategic review for sustainable growth




09.09.22 09:02
Edison Investment Research

After a tough year dealing with the recovery from COVID and the European regulatory issue, EML Payments reported FY22 revenue growth of 21% (17% organic), underlying EBITDA down 4% and underlying NPATA down 1% y-o-y. The recently appointed CEO has launched a strategic review, with the outcome expected in November. While no quantitative guidance was given for FY23, we have reduced our EBITDA and NPATA forecasts for FY23/24 to reflect higher inflation, the ongoing costs of strengthening the risk and compliance functions and lower service-related fees.

