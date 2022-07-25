Erweiterte Funktionen
EML Payments - More work to do in Europe
25.07.22 12:24
Edison Investment Research
Recent engagement with the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has confirmed that EML Payments’ Irish subsidiary will need to undertake further work to meet the CBI’s risk assessment requirements. This is likely to push the final third-party validation process into 2023. Interest rate rises in Europe should go some way to offset additional compliance costs. We maintain our forecasts pending FY22 results on 22 August.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,62 €
|0,82 €
|-0,20 €
|-24,39%
|25.07./17:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EML7
|A1J8P1
|2,68 €
|0,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,85 $
|0,00%
|07.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,62 €
|-22,98%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|0,62 €
|-24,39%
|08:48
= Realtime
