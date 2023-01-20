Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
EMIS Group - Update on takeover process




20.01.23 12:10
Edison Investment Research

EMIS Group’s year-end update confirms that FY22 revenue and adjusted operating profit were in line with the board’s expectations and it closed the year with net cash of £45.9m. The company also confirmed that a merger notice has been filed with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding its takeover by UnitedHealth. The CMA’s Phase One investigation period commences on 23 January and EMIS expects the acquisition to complete in late Q123 or early Q223.

