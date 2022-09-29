Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
 Aktien    


EMIS Group - On track




29.09.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

EMIS made steady progress in H122, completing two acquisitions within the EMIS Enterprise business and reporting organic growth in group revenue and adjusted operating profit. A proposed interim dividend of 17.6p is payable on 3 November. The company anticipates that the takeover will complete in Q422.

Aktuell
Fantastische Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Aktie startet Super-Rallye
Diesen 409% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,80 € 20,80 € -   € 0,00% 29.09./11:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B61D1Y04 A1CVN6 22,00 € 13,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,80 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 20,40 € 0,00%  11:27
Berlin 21,20 € 0,00%  11:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diese 596% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...