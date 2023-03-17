Erweiterte Funktionen

EMIS Group - More work to do to finalise takeover




17.03.23 12:46
Edison Investment Research

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has finished its Phase 1 investigation and has concluded that it has concerns that the UnitedHealth takeover of EMIS could reduce competition in certain areas. It has given both parties five working days to offer legally binding proposals in lieu of a Phase 2 investigation. EMIS expects to be able to provide a further update on or around 31 March, which is the statutory deadline for the CMA to determine whether these undertakings are acceptable in principle.

