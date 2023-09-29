Erweiterte Funktionen
EMIS Group - Final regulatory approval received for takeover
29.09.23 13:10
Edison Investment Research
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given final approval to the takeover of EMIS by UnitedHealth. Subject to the scheme receiving the approval of the court at the sanction hearing on 25 October, the takeover is expected to complete on 27 October. On 23 October EMIS will pay the recently proposed interim dividend to shareholders on the register on 6 October without reducing the acquisition cash consideration.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,00 €
|22,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./17:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|22,20 €
|14,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
