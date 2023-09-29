Erweiterte Funktionen



EMIS Group - Final regulatory approval received for takeover




29.09.23 13:10
Edison Investment Research

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given final approval to the takeover of EMIS by UnitedHealth. Subject to the scheme receiving the approval of the court at the sanction hearing on 25 October, the takeover is expected to complete on 27 October. On 23 October EMIS will pay the recently proposed interim dividend to shareholders on the register on 6 October without reducing the acquisition cash consideration.

