Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
EMIS Group - FY22 results in line
30.05.23 07:36
Edison Investment Research
EMIS reported FY22 results that were in line with management expectations. Revenue increased 4% y-o-y, adjusted operating profit increased 10% and adjusted EPS grew 10%. The company closed the year with net cash of £45.9m, reduced from the prior year due to several bolt-on acquisitions in the year. A final dividend of 21.1p was declared for a full year dividend of 38.7p.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,20 €
|15,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.05./16:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|22,00 €
|14,70 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.