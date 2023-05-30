Erweiterte Funktionen

EMIS Group - FY22 results in line




30.05.23 07:36
Edison Investment Research

EMIS reported FY22 results that were in line with management expectations. Revenue increased 4% y-o-y, adjusted operating profit increased 10% and adjusted EPS grew 10%. The company closed the year with net cash of £45.9m, reduced from the prior year due to several bolt-on acquisitions in the year. A final dividend of 21.1p was declared for a full year dividend of 38.7p.

