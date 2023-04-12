EMIS Group - Deal to proceed, pending Phase 2 investigation

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has rejected the remedy proposed by United Health (the bidder) and EMIS to reduce the risks to competition and has announced it is launching a Phase 2 investigation into the acquisition. The bidder and EMIS have confirmed they will proceed with the Phase 2 investigation. Due to the investigation, they have extended the long stop date for the deal and extended the period during which EMIS shareholders will be entitled to dividends by one year.