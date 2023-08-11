Erweiterte Funktionen



EMIS Group - CMA provisionally clears takeover of EMIS




11.08.23 13:58
Edison Investment Research

After launching a Phase 2 investigation into the acquisition of EMIS by United Health in March, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally cleared the takeover. A further public consultation period runs until 1 September and the CMA’s final report is due by 5 October.

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diese Aktie
324% Security Software Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,80 € 17,20 € 4,60 € +26,74% 11.08./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B61D1Y04 A1CVN6 22,00 € 14,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 21,80 € +43,42%  14:07
Frankfurt 21,80 € +26,74%  13:32
Berlin 22,00 € +26,44%  17:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen - Biotech Aktientip heilt Hautkrebs vollständig. 255% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...