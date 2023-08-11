Erweiterte Funktionen
EMIS Group - CMA provisionally clears takeover of EMIS
11.08.23 13:58
Edison Investment Research
After launching a Phase 2 investigation into the acquisition of EMIS by United Health in March, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally cleared the takeover. A further public consultation period runs until 1 September and the CMA’s final report is due by 5 October.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,80 €
|17,20 €
|4,60 €
|+26,74%
|11.08./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|22,00 €
|14,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
