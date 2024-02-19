Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dunelm Group":
 Aktien    


Dunelm Group - Appealing offer




19.02.24 08:54
Edison Investment Research

Dunelm Group’s (DNLM’s) H124 results demonstrated the benefits of its strategy of broadening its addressable market by strengthening the core offer and expanding into newer categories, while also growing the store base and marketing more effectively. This is driving growth in the active customer base, who shop with greater frequency, leading to further market share gains in a static market. The broadening appeal of its products is demonstrated by growth being broad-based by geography, customer age and income group.

Aktuell
Eilt: FDA-Annahme von Medikamenten-Antrag sorgt für Durchbruch
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 270% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,70 € 12,70 € -   € 0,00% 19.02./10:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1CKQ739 A0LCM4 12,80 € 12,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 12,80 € +2,40%  08:11
Berlin 12,90 € +2,38%  08:08
Düsseldorf 12,70 € 0,00%  08:12
Stuttgart 12,70 € -0,78%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Krebsmedikament bis zu 100 mal wirksamer - Kursrallye voraus. Neuer 343% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...