Dunelm Group - Appealing offer

Dunelm Group’s (DNLM’s) H124 results demonstrated the benefits of its strategy of broadening its addressable market by strengthening the core offer and expanding into newer categories, while also growing the store base and marketing more effectively. This is driving growth in the active customer base, who shop with greater frequency, leading to further market share gains in a static market. The broadening appeal of its products is demonstrated by growth being broad-based by geography, customer age and income group.