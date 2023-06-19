Dowlais Group - Vigo: The benefits of restructuring and investment

A visit to the Vigo plant provided tangible evidence of the restructuring and investment undertaken to improve the cost base required to deliver management’s margin targets as automotive markets recover. The shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is also key. Management expectation is for the business to be drivetrain agnostic with upside potential from complete eDrive systems. Details of contract wins will be key to confirming this. Delivery of margins and the EV transition will promote Dowlais as a premium automotive company offering the potential for valuation enhancement.