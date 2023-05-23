Erweiterte Funktionen



Dowlais Group - Positive start to the year




Management set out its strategy when the company listed in April. The trading update confirms that it is on track. Volume and top-line growth, as reported, are expected to provide leverage over the restructured cost base and drive margin expansion (target 11%+ pre central costs), to generate strong earnings growth and demonstrate the quality of the operations.

