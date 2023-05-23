Erweiterte Funktionen
Dowlais Group - Positive start to the year
23.05.23 09:56
Edison Investment Research
Management set out its strategy when the company listed in April. The trading update confirms that it is on track. Volume and top-line growth, as reported, are expected to provide leverage over the restructured cost base and drive margin expansion (target 11%+ pre central costs), to generate strong earnings growth and demonstrate the quality of the operations.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,58 €
|1,669 €
|-0,089 €
|-5,33%
|23.05./15:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMWRZ071
|A3D8XA
|1,69 €
|1,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,58 €
|-5,33%
|15:25
|München
|1,653 €
|+3,57%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|1,654 €
|+0,49%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|1,60 €
|-2,20%
|13:55
|Düsseldorf
|1,569 €
|-5,20%
|15:00
|Berlin
|1,575 €
|-5,58%
|14:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.