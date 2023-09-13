Erweiterte Funktionen



Dowlais Group - Margin and EV journey accelerating




13.09.23 07:28
Edison Investment Research

There are two key pillars to the investment thesis for Dowlais: achieving c 11% operating margins in the medium term and successfully navigating the electrification shift in the automotive sector. The interim results provide further evidence that the company is on track to deliver on both.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,35 € 1,479 € -0,129 € -8,72% 13.09./18:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMWRZ071 A3D8XA 1,69 € 1,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,35 € -8,72%  12.09.23
Berlin 1,412 € +0,86%  18:30
Düsseldorf 1,391 € +0,07%  16:31
Stuttgart 1,366 € -0,29%  10:49
München 1,407 € -3,63%  08:07
Frankfurt 1,379 € -6,64%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...