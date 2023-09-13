Erweiterte Funktionen
Dowlais Group - Margin and EV journey accelerating
13.09.23 07:28
Edison Investment Research
There are two key pillars to the investment thesis for Dowlais: achieving c 11% operating margins in the medium term and successfully navigating the electrification shift in the automotive sector. The interim results provide further evidence that the company is on track to deliver on both.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,35 €
|1,479 €
|-0,129 €
|-8,72%
|13.09./18:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMWRZ071
|A3D8XA
|1,69 €
|1,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,35 €
|-8,72%
|12.09.23
|Berlin
|1,412 €
|+0,86%
|18:30
|Düsseldorf
|1,391 €
|+0,07%
|16:31
|Stuttgart
|1,366 €
|-0,29%
|10:49
|München
|1,407 €
|-3,63%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|1,379 €
|-6,64%
|08:02
= Realtime
