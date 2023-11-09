Erweiterte Funktionen

Dowlais Group - Firmly on track despite the UAW strike headwinds




09.11.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research

Dowlais Group’s positive trading update, with growth ahead of the market and continued margin expansion, provides another marker in delivering on the stated strategy. Management intends to drive profitable growth through the EV transition and expand the underlying operating margin to 11% (FY22: 6.6%). Delivery on these targets will highlight the quality of the operations and valuation discrepancy.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,257 € 1,228 € 0,029 € +2,36% 09.11./12:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMWRZ071 A3D8XA 1,69 € 1,02 €
Tradegate (RT) 		1,257 € +2,36%  06.11.23
Stuttgart 1,201 € +1,52%  10:45
Düsseldorf 1,232 € +1,23%  09:31
Berlin 1,234 € +0,65%  11:34
München 1,246 € -0,08%  08:08
Frankfurt 1,206 € -0,17%  08:00
