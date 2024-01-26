Erweiterte Funktionen

Dowlais Group - Automotive production outlook softer




26.01.24 09:08
Edison Investment Research

Dowlais Group’s shares trade at a significant discount to our fair value. We have lowered our forecasts due to reduced expectations for automotive production and currency impact, but the key to unlocking value remains the group’s margin trajectory. We expect management to confirm that these targets (pre-central cost operating margin over 10% against 7.1% forecast for FY23) remain on track with the impending maiden set of results.

