Diverse Income Trust (The) - Manager is the most bullish in the last 30 years

02.03.23 11:32
Edison Investment Research

The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) is managed by Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton. They are very optimistic about the prospects for UK stocks, with Williams recently stating: ‘I am more bullish than I have been in the last 30 years’. UK equity valuations are looking very attractive versus other markets and their own history, while there is a historically wide discount between the valuation of DIVI’s portfolio and that of the UK market. The trust’s income is now higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, with the improvement exceeding that of UK stocks in aggregate, which Williams attributes to the success of its portfolio companies. He believes that DIVI’s shareholders will be rewarded with a higher level of income, while successful stock selection, which has been demonstrated in the past, could lead to outperformance versus the UK and global markets.

