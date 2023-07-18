Erweiterte Funktionen


Diverse Income Trust (The) - Delivering on its income and growth mandate




18.07.23 11:23
Edison Investment Research

The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) has two co-managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton, who employ a genuine all-cap UK equity income strategy. DIVI’s long-term total returns are a function of its income and above-average income growth and although valuations can vary, over time they become less important as they trade in a range. While the trust’s performance has been disappointing over the last two years as stocks have derated and AIM stocks have underperformed, its income profile remains robust; hence, the managers are anticipating an improvement in DIVI’s performance. The trust has delivered a rising level of regular annual dividends throughout a range of market conditions.

