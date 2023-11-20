Deutsche Börse - An innovative markets infrastructure provider

Erweiterte Funktionen

20.11.23 12:26
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Börse, a German markets infrastructure provider, operates through four divisions: Trading & Clearing, Securities Services, Data & Analytics and Fund Services. Trading & Clearing handles regulated market securities including derivatives, commodities, cash equities and foreign exchange, as well as providing market data. Data & Analytics – through its Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Qontigo subsidiaries offers quality-focused ESG, data and analytics products alongside indices such as STOXX and DAX. Securities Services manages settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity. Fund Services provides a comprehensive service offering data, distribution and processing(safekeeping). Both Security Services and Fund Services are operated on its leading platform, Clearstream, the largest asset holder in Germany.

