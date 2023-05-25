Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - Solid liquidity for new investments




25.05.23 12:05
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a healthy 14% NAV total return in H123 (ending March 2023) due to expanding public peer multiples, the first time recognition of 2023 budgeted results (in Q123) and value-accretive add-on acquisitions. Proceeds from recent realisations have provided DBAG with sizeable capital to pursue new investments (management remains committed to investing €96m pa on average in 2023–25), though global M&A markets remain relatively muted, limiting DBAG’s investment activity. DBAG’s shares now trade at a 14% discount to NAV, whereas they traded at an average 18% premium in 2017–21 (despite its NAV not reflecting its fund services business).

