Deutsche Beteiligungs - Solid liquidity for new investments
25.05.23 12:05
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a healthy 14% NAV total return in H123 (ending March 2023) due to expanding public peer multiples, the first time recognition of 2023 budgeted results (in Q123) and value-accretive add-on acquisitions. Proceeds from recent realisations have provided DBAG with sizeable capital to pursue new investments (management remains committed to investing €96m pa on average in 2023–25), though global M&A markets remain relatively muted, limiting DBAG’s investment activity. DBAG’s shares now trade at a 14% discount to NAV, whereas they traded at an average 18% premium in 2017–21 (despite its NAV not reflecting its fund services business).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,65 €
|29,50 €
|-0,85 €
|-2,88%
|26.05./13:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|32,65 €
|20,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,65 €
|-3,05%
|12:40
|München
|29,45 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|29,45 €
|-0,17%
|08:16
|Hannover
|29,45 €
|-0,17%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|29,40 €
|-0,34%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|29,35 €
|-0,34%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|28,70 €
|-2,38%
|13:15
|Xetra
|28,65 €
|-2,88%
|12:56
|Berlin
|28,70 €
|-2,88%
|13:21
= Realtime
