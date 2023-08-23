Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Beteiligungs - On track to meet the FY23 guidance
23.08.23 15:02
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a 20% NAV total return in the nine months to end-June 2023, thereby recouping the valuation loss in FY22. The uplift to last carrying value from its recently agreed sale of R+S (implying a healthy internal rate of return of over 40%) contributed €14m to its net income in Q323. As a result, management now expects FY23 results to be at the upper half of its guidance of net income at €85–115m and NAV of €610–715m. DBAG’s asset management business delivered a profit of €11.3m in 9M23, on track to meet management’s FY23 guidance of €13–15m. DBAG’s shares currently trade at a c 15% discount to last reported NAV (with the latter not capturing the value of the asset management business).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,45 €
|31,10 €
|0,35 €
|+1,13%
|24.08./14:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|32,65 €
|20,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,55 €
|+1,45%
|13:33
|Düsseldorf
|31,55 €
|+2,27%
|12:31
|Stuttgart
|31,60 €
|+2,10%
|14:30
|Frankfurt
|31,60 €
|+1,61%
|09:15
|Berlin
|31,60 €
|+1,61%
|14:13
|Xetra
|31,45 €
|+1,13%
|14:35
|Hamburg
|31,10 €
|+0,16%
|08:16
|Hannover
|31,10 €
|+0,16%
|08:16
|München
|31,10 €
|+0,16%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|543
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : ma.
|01.03.23
|15
|Kursgewinne von 50% und meh.
|25.01.13
|1
|Klarer Kauf! Kursziel 50% und .
|13.11.09
|1
|Ja v Hodenberg
|30.05.08
|1
|Dt. Beteiligungs AG - Suuuper.
|24.05.07