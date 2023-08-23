Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - On track to meet the FY23 guidance




23.08.23 15:02
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a 20% NAV total return in the nine months to end-June 2023, thereby recouping the valuation loss in FY22. The uplift to last carrying value from its recently agreed sale of R+S (implying a healthy internal rate of return of over 40%) contributed €14m to its net income in Q323. As a result, management now expects FY23 results to be at the upper half of its guidance of net income at €85–115m and NAV of €610–715m. DBAG’s asset management business delivered a profit of €11.3m in 9M23, on track to meet management’s FY23 guidance of €13–15m. DBAG’s shares currently trade at a c 15% discount to last reported NAV (with the latter not capturing the value of the asset management business).

