Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - Fall in public multiples reduced portfolio value




22.08.22 14:06
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) reported a net loss of €78.3m in 9M22 (ending June 2022), which translated into an 11.7% NAV decline (in total return terms), less than the 28% fall in the SDAX during the period. The contraction of public multiples used to value its portfolio outweighed positive earnings contributions. The fund services segment generated €9.4m profit in 9M22 from managing €2.5bn assets, and DBAG confirmed its segment guidance of €14–16m profit in FY22. DBAG also continued its high acquisition activity with €127m spent on seven new investments so far in FY22 (of which four are in IT services and software) and 23 add-ons by portfolio companies (with a €12m equity support from DBAG).

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 355% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,30 € 27,45 € -0,15 € -0,55% 22.08./21:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNUT7 A1TNUT 40,70 € 23,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,30 € -0,55%  16:39
Xetra 27,40 € -0,36%  17:36
Berlin 27,35 € -0,36%  21:10
Düsseldorf 27,20 € -0,37%  21:00
Stuttgart 27,20 € -0,55%  21:15
München 27,30 € -1,62%  08:00
Frankfurt 27,15 € -1,99%  09:32
Hamburg 27,20 € -2,33%  08:15
Hannover 27,20 € -2,33%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye. Diesen 466% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
540 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : ma. 22.02.22
15 Kursgewinne von 50% und meh. 25.01.13
1 Klarer Kauf! Kursziel 50% und . 13.11.09
1 Ja v Hodenberg 30.05.08
1 Dt. Beteiligungs AG - Suuuper. 24.05.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...