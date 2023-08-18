Erweiterte Funktionen

Dentsu Group - Set for a stronger H223




18.08.23 12:00
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu experienced difficult trading conditions in its first half, with US client hesitancy, poor Chinese macro conditions and a one-off hit from a problematic project in the DACH region, compounded by demanding comparatives. These ease in H223, and trading should also benefit from one-off events like the Rugby World Cup, as well as the contribution from Tag, consolidated from 1 July. FY23 guidance is now for organic net revenue growth of 0% to -2% (was 1–2%) and a 17.0% operating margin (was 17.5%). With the inclusion of Tag, operational cost savings and lower interest following debt restructuring, guidance for EPS is unchanged. We have updated our forecasts to reflect this, with a knock-on into FY24. The valuation remains well below peers and long-term average metrics.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,67 $ 28,47 $ 5,20 $ +18,26% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3551520004 763961 36,45 $ 28,47 $
Tradegate (RT) 		26,00 € +0,78%  17.08.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,67 $ +18,26%  10.08.23
Frankfurt 26,20 € +1,55%  09:28
Düsseldorf 25,80 € +0,78%  08:10
Hannover 26,00 € +0,78%  08:08
München 26,00 € +0,78%  08:00
