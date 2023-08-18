Dentsu Group - Set for a stronger H223

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":

Dentsu experienced difficult trading conditions in its first half, with US client hesitancy, poor Chinese macro conditions and a one-off hit from a problematic project in the DACH region, compounded by demanding comparatives. These ease in H223, and trading should also benefit from one-off events like the Rugby World Cup, as well as the contribution from Tag, consolidated from 1 July. FY23 guidance is now for organic net revenue growth of 0% to -2% (was 1–2%) and a 17.0% operating margin (was 17.5%). With the inclusion of Tag, operational cost savings and lower interest following debt restructuring, guidance for EPS is unchanged. We have updated our forecasts to reflect this, with a knock-on into FY24. The valuation remains well below peers and long-term average metrics.