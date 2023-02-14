Erweiterte Funktionen

Dentsu Group - Record year in FY22




14.02.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu reported record full-year headline results in FY22, which were bolstered by a final quarter in which the company delivered organic net revenue growth of 3.5%. Good progress continues to be made in Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T), which grew 17.5% y-o-y and constituted 32% of revenues in the year. Management forecasts 4% organic revenue growth for FY23, reflecting the tougher macroeconomic environment. Guidance on the underlying operating margin in FY23 is for a retrenchment to 17.5% as investment is made to drive CT&T and support the One dentsu initiative. This is set to rebound to 18.0% in FY24 as the benefits start to flow through. Year-end net cash of ¥71.3bn and an appetite for leverage of 1.0–1.5x provides ample resource for both capex and M&A. Our FY23 estimates are under review.

