Dentsu Group - One dentsu initiative set to improve efficiency

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":

Dentsu’s Q323 trading update describes demanding trading conditions with continuing spending constraint from customers in technology and finance, and ongoing delays to larger digital transformation projects. Full year organic revenue guidance is revised to -5% (from 0% to -2%), with an operating margin of 13.5%, depressed by one-off factors from 15.0%. The outlook is improving, albeit patchily, and initiatives to streamline the business and structure it more effectively to meet client needs should benefit the operating margin in FY24 and beyond.