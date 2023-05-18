Erweiterte Funktionen

Dentsu
Dentsu Group - FY23 ambitions weighted to second half




18.05.23 12:30
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu Group had demanding Q123 on Q122 comparisons and, with the acquisition contributions, we are not too concerned about the read-across for the rest of FY23, with performance skewed to H2. Progress in Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T), up 6.7% in Q123 and now 35% of group net revenue, should buoy medium-term growth. Tag, the acquisition announced in March and expected to complete in early Q323 (subject to regulatory clearances), is another step towards the 50% CT&T target. We anticipate a return to margin expansion in FY24 as one-off factors retreat, the transition progresses and cost benefits from the ‘One dentsu’ initiative start to flow. The valuation remains at a marked discount to global peers.

