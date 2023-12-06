Deliveroo - Key takeaways

Deliveroo’s (ROO’s) November capital markets day (CMD) saw its leadership team present initiatives aimed at progressing the customer value proposition (CVP) to drive revenue growth and improve profitability. ROO’s strategy is to unlock growth through greater market penetration and by growing customer loyalty via a hyperlocal approach, hosting both national and local brands on its platform. The shares are down 65% since the IPO in 2021, with trading affected by the weaker consumer environment amongst other factors. ROO trades at a discount to its peers, although delivery on financial targets and the tailwind of an improving consumer environment could enable the discount to narrow.