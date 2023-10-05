Erweiterte Funktionen

Datatec - Sustained demand in H124




05.10.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research

In its H124 trading update, Datatec noted that all divisions reported improved performance versus H123. Westcon’s performance was described as excellent, with a strong performance from Logicalis International and a much-improved performance from Logicalis Latin America, although macroeconomic pressures remain in the region. The company continues to see good demand for its solutions and services and is actively managing supply chain challenges to service customers. We maintain our forecasts pending interim results due on 23 October.

