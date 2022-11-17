Erweiterte Funktionen
Datatec - Resilient performance despite challenges
17.11.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research
Datatec reported a mixed performance in H123: strong demand for cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and networking solutions drove revenue and order growth, while supply chain issues continued to hamper the ability to deliver orders. Currency headwinds further impacted profitability, however, healthy order backlogs across all divisions should support better revenue growth in H223/FY24 as supply chain issues ease.
