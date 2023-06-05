Erweiterte Funktionen

Datatec - On a growth track for FY24




05.06.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research

Datatec reported solid results for FY23 with revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of our forecasts. As supply chain issues eased in H2, all divisions accelerated revenue growth as they started to work down order backlogs, and working capital was tightly managed to reduce net debt by 18% at year-end. Further unwind of the backlog combined with sustained strong demand drives our revenue and adjusted EBITDA upgrades for FY24 and FY25. After factoring in higher interest rates, our underlying EPS reduces by 8% in FY24 and 4% in FY25.

