Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - Management buyout of Analysys Mason




30.06.22 14:24
Edison Investment Research

As a first step in its ongoing strategic review, Datatec has announced the management buyout of Analysys Mason, its TMT research and management consultancy arm, backed by Bridgepoint Development Capital for an EV of up to £210m (US$260m), 2.9x FY22 EV/sales and 14.4x FY22 EV/adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payment charges). Management’s strategic review, which has not necessarily concluded, has started to unpick the group’s embedded value, with the sale of Analysys Mason leaving Datatec as a simpler group with two principal businesses, Logicalis (IT services) and Westcon International (IT distribution). The maximum proceeds receivable by Datatec are US$176m (c 38% of its current market capitalisation), with the net proceeds to be returned to shareholders. As a Johannesburg-listed, global ICT play, Datatec trades at a substantial discount to both its global peer group and our sum-of-the-parts valuation. Assuming continued strong operating performance, we expect this discount to continue to narrow over time.

Aktuell
Trading Aktientip: Sensationelle Übernahme - Enorme Kursrallye voraus
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,93 € 1,93 € -   € 0,00% 30.06./16:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 2,48 € 1,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,40 € +20,60%  17:20
Frankfurt 1,93 € 0,00%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Aktie: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Stark Kaufen. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...