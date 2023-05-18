Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - Confirming EPS for FY23




18.05.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

As Datatec expects to report EPS measures for FY23 that differ from FY22 by more than 20%, it has provided an update prior to reporting full FY23 results on 23 May. Reported EPS is expected to be 36.9c (FY22: 16.7c) and underlying EPS (which excludes one-off items such as the gain on the September 2022 sale of Analysys Mason) is expected to be 7.9c (FY22: 18.7c). Adjusting for exceptionally high share-based payments, underlying EPS would be 29.5c (FY22: 27.4c). We plan to update our forecasts when we have reviewed the full FY23 results.

Aktuell
Diese Gold-Aktie steigt jetzt 355%
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 2,56 Mrd. $ Gold nahe Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,54 € 1,59 € -0,05 € -3,14% 18.05./12:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 2,78 € 1,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,65 € +3,12%  11:45
Frankfurt 1,54 € -3,14%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider kaufen diese Lithium-Aktie - Bis zu 10 Mio. to Lithium entdeckt - Dieser 320% Lithium Hot Stock steigt 320%

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...