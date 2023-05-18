Erweiterte Funktionen
Datatec - Confirming EPS for FY23
18.05.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research
As Datatec expects to report EPS measures for FY23 that differ from FY22 by more than 20%, it has provided an update prior to reporting full FY23 results on 23 May. Reported EPS is expected to be 36.9c (FY22: 16.7c) and underlying EPS (which excludes one-off items such as the gain on the September 2022 sale of Analysys Mason) is expected to be 7.9c (FY22: 18.7c). Adjusting for exceptionally high share-based payments, underlying EPS would be 29.5c (FY22: 27.4c). We plan to update our forecasts when we have reviewed the full FY23 results.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,54 €
|1,59 €
|-0,05 €
|-3,14%
|18.05./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000017745
|914779
|2,78 €
|1,54 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
