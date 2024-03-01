Erweiterte Funktionen



Dar Global - Initial FY23 results exceed revised guidance




01.03.24 10:34
Edison Investment Research

Dar Global’s FY23 results showed impressive growth driven by a range of positive factors, which bodes well for 2024 and beyond. Dar Global is in the early stages of delivering over 5,700 residences in the Middle East and Europe and is now looking further afield to markets such as the US for opportunity. We anticipate that it will generate a return on equity in the high teens and we value the company on a multiple of shareholders’ funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17/share), implying c 40% upside.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 387% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,24 € 3,22 € 0,02 € +0,62% 01.03./13:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQXNJY41 A3D7M4 3,50 € 3,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,24 € +0,62%  09:59
Stuttgart 3,32 € +0,61%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...