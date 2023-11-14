Erweiterte Funktionen



Dar Global - Geographical expansion into Saudi Arabia




14.11.23 08:56
Edison Investment Research

Dar Global’s expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is, in our view, an attractive and low risk move, entirely in keeping with the company’s ambition to roll out its ‘capital-light’ business model to attractive new locations. Dar Global is in the early stages of delivering over 5,700 residences in the Middle East and Europe and retains an ambition to expand the portfolio beyond KSA and to develop a hospitality portfolio. We anticipate that Dar Global will generate a return on equity in the high teens and we value the company on a multiple of shareholders’ funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17/share), implying c 40% upside.

Aktuell
Aktienkonsolidierung 9:1 - Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,28 € 3,28 € -   € 0,00% 14.11./09:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQXNJY41 A3D7M4 3,50 € 3,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,28 € 0,00%  09:15
Stuttgart 3,32 € 0,00%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Lithium-Riese Albemarle? Neuer 545% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...