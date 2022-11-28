Erweiterte Funktionen

Custodian REIT - Robust EPRA earnings but decreased NAV




28.11.22 10:08
Edison Investment Research

Strong leasing activity is supporting EPRA earnings and Custodian REIT (CREI) is on track to meet its FY23 DPS target of not less than 5.5p, fully covered. Despite the robustness of occupational demand and continued rent growth in many areas, capital values began to reprice to increased bond yields. We expect these trends to continue, with EPRA earnings and DPS progressing further while asset values and net asset value (NAV) decrease further.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06 € 1,06 € -   € 0,00% 28.11./16:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFLFT45 A116ZH 1,29 € 0,93 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,06 € 0,00%  08:06
Stuttgart 1,04 € 0,00%  25.11.22
