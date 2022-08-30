Custodian REIT - Good momentum through Q123

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Custodian REIT":

Custodian REIT’s (CREI’s) Q123 report showed continuing strong performance, with like-for-like rental and capital value growth supporting a three-month total return of 3.2%. Capital growth has been strong in the past year, but it is CREI’s income-driven approach that has driven its consistent record of attractive returns. It is optimistic that this will continue, while any weakness in capital values may present opportunities for further income and dividend accretive growth.