Custodian Property Income REIT - Strong leasing has delivered targeted dividends




24.05.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has met its 5.5p DPS target for the year to 31 March 2023 and, with property yields stabilising, the Q423 NAV total return was an income-driven 0.9%. Average rental values have continued to increase and this, combined with asset management opportunities and a strong balance sheet, provides strong ongoing support for the company’s high-income strategy.

