Custodian Property Income REIT - Positive income indicators in a challenging market




23.02.23 13:04
Edison Investment Research

In Q323, Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continued to capture occupational demand, lease vacant space across all sectors and grow rental income. This underpins fully covered dividends and provided a partial offset to strong market-wide pressure on property valuations. Moderate gearing mitigated the impact on NAV, while income is protected by 80% of drawn debt having a fixed cost.

