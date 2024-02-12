Erweiterte Funktionen



Custodian Property Income REIT - On track to meet dividend target




12.02.24 12:00
Edison Investment Research

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has released a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2023 (Q424). The quarterly DPS was fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings and was in line with the full year target of at least 5.5p; at the current share price the target DPS reflects a yield of 8%.

Aktuell
Die günstigste Aktie 2024 - 260% Umsatzwachstum und KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,795 € 0,795 € -   € 0,00% 12.02./14:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFLFT45 A116ZH 1,09 € 0,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,795 € 0,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,79 € -0,63%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock erhält US-Patent - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Neuer 332% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...