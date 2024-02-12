Erweiterte Funktionen
Custodian Property Income REIT - On track to meet dividend target
12.02.24 12:00
Edison Investment Research
Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has released a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2023 (Q424). The quarterly DPS was fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings and was in line with the full year target of at least 5.5p; at the current share price the target DPS reflects a yield of 8%.
