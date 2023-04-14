Erweiterte Funktionen



Creotech Instruments - A leader in EEC spacetech and quantum




14.04.23 09:24
Edison Investment Research

Creotech Instruments is Poland’s leading space tech company, founded in 2012 by alumni of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. In July 2022, the company’s shares transferred to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s following a PLN40m (gross) capital raise. With significant flight heritage, it is developing proprietary microsatellite subsystems and platforms for commercial sales from 2023. Creotech is one of only a few companies worldwide that is developing controls for quantum computers and quantum telecommunications. It is also active in earth observation, processing satellite and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. A key catalyst should be the planned launch of its low Earth orbit (LEO)-microsatellite platform, HyperSat, late in 2023 or early 2024.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,50 € 33,30 € 0,20 € +0,60% 14.04./18:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCRTCH00017 A3C7TA 36,10 € 20,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 33,50 € +0,60%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...