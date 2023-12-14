Creo Medical - UltraSlim launch – kicking off FY24 momentum

Speedboat UltraSlim, Creo’s slimmest surgical device, was employed in the first UK surgical procedure (lower gastrointestinal, GI) under the early adopter programme. The commercial launch came earlier than previously anticipated (early 2024), with quicker than expected regulatory acceptance, and this highlights the commercial potential. The device’s smaller dimensions allow providers increased flexibility compared to treatment alternatives and increase potential utility as it is compatible with all major endoscopes, further expanding the target GI procedures for Creo. UltraSlim has received an accelerated approval pathway in Europe (announced in October 2023), followed by the FDA’s nod in November. With incremental surgeries planned for the coming weeks in Europe and the US, full market launch is now anticipated in early 2024 in Europe, potentially signalling momentum into FY24.