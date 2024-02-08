Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Solid FY23 lays the groundwork for 2024




08.02.24 14:22
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical has released a trading update for FY23, an active year for the company, with progress made across all business segments. Traction improved in H223, following Speedboat Inject’s European clearance for upper gastrointestinal (GI) procedures and the accelerated approval and launch of Creo’s slimmest electrosurgical device, Speedboat UltraSlim. Top-line growth was supported by continued streamlining of the cost structure, resulting in a better-than-expected underlying EBITDA loss (improving to £16.4m vs our £17.0m estimate) and slower cash burn. Gross cash at end January 2024 was £22.8m, which we estimate will take Creo to net profitability in H126 (compared to management’s target of FY25). We await the release of the final FY23 results to update our estimates.

Aktuell
Neue 1 Billionen $ Aktienchance - 260% Umsatzwachstum - KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,416 € 0,428 € -0,012 € -2,80% 08.02./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 0,55 € 0,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,416 € -2,80%  15:29
Stuttgart 0,40 € -2,91%  14:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: USA erteilen Patent für Blockbuster gegen Hautkrebs. Neuer 298% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...