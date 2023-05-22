Creo Medical - New NHS client win for CROMA technology

In an encouraging development, Creo Medical has announced that Royal Oldham Hospital (UK) has become the latest NHS facility to sign up for its proprietary CROMA technology platform, Speedboat Inject (its flagship electrosurgical device) and related endotherapy products. Besides ordering several CROMA boxes and electrosurgical and associated devices to be used in submucosal dissection (SD) procedures, the hospital has shared its weekly list for planned Speedboat-assisted procedures, signalling ongoing commitment to Creo’s products and providing further validation of its platform and pipeline. The agreement indicates growing traction and acceptance of Speedboat Inject, which we expect to create further high-volume opportunities from other large network hospitals. With expansion of the Speedboat Inject user base (with an emphasis on training enrolment) being a strategic priority for FY23, we see this development as a step in the right direction.